Megan Moroney’s Unconventional Christmas Tradition

Megan Moroney was one of the many performer’s on last night’s CMA Country Christmas Special, and she also shared her family’s unusual Christmas tradition - Christmas Day Lobster!
Kelly Clarkson is still open to love - with the right guy! She apparently made a list of traits that she appreciates in a potential partner (including bonus points for “dad skills!”) and sent it to a select group of people that she trusts - including Reba McIntyre!
Apple Music revealed that Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem” was the most listened to album of 2025 (during a Taylor Swift Album Year!).
He seemingly threw a little shade at award shows, like the CMA’s, by commenting “I like to let my fans do the talking.”