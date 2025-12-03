Megan Moroney’s Unconventional Christmas Tradition

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 16: Megan Moroney attends the 2025 SESAC Nashville Music Awards at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on November 16, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Megan Moroney was one of the many performer’s on last night’s CMA Country Christmas Special, and she also shared her family’s unusual Christmas tradition - Christmas Day Lobster!

Through the years Reba McEntire (L) performs with former American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson at the 2007 CMA Music Festival (formerly known as FanFair) on June 7, 2007 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rusty Russell/Getty Images) (Rusty Russell/Getty Images)

Kelly Clarkson is still open to love - with the right guy! She apparently made a list of traits that she appreciates in a potential partner (including bonus points for “dad skills!”) and sent it to a select group of people that she trusts - including Reba McIntyre!

Going on tour FILE PHOTO: Morgan Wallen performs onstage for the 16th Annual Darius and Friends St. Jude Benefit at Ryman Auditorium on June 02, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. Wallen announced his "Still the Problem" stadium tour for 2026. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)

Apple Music revealed that Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem” was the most listened to album of 2025 (during a Taylor Swift Album Year!).

He seemingly threw a little shade at award shows, like the CMA’s, by commenting “I like to let my fans do the talking.”