Megan Moroney’s Rumored New Man!

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Megan Moroney attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

There’s speculation that Megan Moroney is dating San Francisco 49er’s player Nick Bosa. They’ve been following each other online for a while now, and she was spotted at his game over the weekend (where he unfortunately suffered a season ending injury).

18th Academy Of Country Music Honors – Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 20: Cody Johnson attends the 18th Academy Of Country Music Honors at The Pinnacle on August 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)

The Nashville Songwriters Awards were last night, and Cody Johnson won 'Song Of The Year' for "Dirt Cheap!" The ‘Songwriter of the Year’ award went to a writer names Ashley Gorley, who wrote Morgan Wallen & Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help,” Morgan Wallen & ERNEST’s “Cowgirls,” Jelly Roll’s “I Am Not Okay,” Nate Smith’s “World on Fire,” and more. Ashley has 83 number 1 radio hits to his name.