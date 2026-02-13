Megan Moroney reveals WORST Valentine’s Day gift she’s received

Megan Moroney just revealed the “worst Valentine’s Day gift” she’s ever received and it’s ACTUALLY terrible.
In a now-expired Instagram story, she revealed that an ex-boyfriend once gave her a self-help book, with a note saying that he didn’t think she would actually read it, so he also wrote out spark notes for each of the chapters. The. Audacity.
Last month, Riley Green hinted at his upcoming TV debut, but wouldn’t reveal the show. Now, fans think they’ve figured out where we’ll get to watch him- “Marshals,” the “Yellowstone” spinoff. It’s not confirmed, but fans think they’ve spotted Riley in the campfire scene in the new trailer (1 min 39 seconds)!