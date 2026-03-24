Megan Moroney Lives Out Hannah Montana Dream

Megan Moroney played a surprise show in Athens at Akins Ford Arena as part of her "9 Cities. 9 Days." event.

The “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special,” debuts on Disney Plus today, and will include multiple celebrities, including Megan Mornoney, who received the honor of re-recording the show’s theme song - “Best Of Both Worlds.”

Megan says that she grew up watching the show and even plays “Best Of Both Worlds” before her own shows to get pumped up - so this is a bit of a full-circle moment for her!

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Thomas Rhett performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

If you like watching golf, get ready to hear A LOT of Thomas Rhett!

He just performed a rendition of “Georgia On My Mind,” that ESPN will be using to promote The Masters in the coming weeks.

Excited to have @ThomasRhett sing this year’s rendition of “Georgia on My Mind” for @TheMasters 🎶⛳️ pic.twitter.com/CKtspwDqQ1 — ESPN (@espn) March 23, 2026

59th Annual CMA Awards: Nicole Combs and Luke Combs attend the 2025 CMA Awards. (Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Remember when Luke Combs had to cancel super-last-minute on the Madden Bowl (the concert before Super Bowl)?

Well now we have some insight into why. His wife Nicole recently opened up about some tense moments surrounding the birth of their son Chet.

She went to her doctor for a routine appointment and ended up having to go directly to the hospital for an emergency induction.

She said her epidural wore off and the pitocin contractions were even more painful than natural labor, “no comparison.” She likened the pain to being inside a trash compactor.