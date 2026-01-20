Megan Moroney Is ‘Battered & Bruised’

Megan Moroney said that her knees are battered and bruised from doing her own stunts in her music video for “Wish I Didn’t.” She also quipped that she might have a concussion from having a plate smashed over her head.
Check out Megan’s behind-the-scenes chat with fans about the video!
🎥 | Megan talking about filming the “Wish I Didn’t” music video on Stationhead tonight! pic.twitter.com/PqRyEyVidx— Megan Moroney Tour & Updates (@megmoroneytours) January 16, 2026
And watch the video here!
Luke Combs shared a photo of himself performing at his first EVER gig in 2012, at a restaurant called the Pantheon Cafe in Boone, NC!
Jelly Roll will make his debut as a Star Search judge on Netflix tonight! Be sure to watch live, if you want to vote in real time!
Voting is easy - host Anthony Anderson called it “Mama Proof” and broke it down in this video!
You can watch live, on Tuesdays and Wednesday at 8 PM San Antonio time.
The Beckham family has been feuding and David & Victoria (Posh Spice) Beckham’s son Brooklyn shared a story from his wedding that has fans riled up.
Apparently, his mom (Victoria) hijacked the romantic dance that he had planned for weeks with his new wife. What’s worse, before the moment, Victoria was introduced as “the most beautiful woman in the room,” a pretty big slap in the face to the bride.