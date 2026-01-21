Luke Combs Wants To Do an SEC College Tour

Luke Combs waves to fans during his performance at halftime of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov, 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Calling all our SEC fans Luke Combs shared that someday he wants to do a full SEC College bar tour - no tickets, free admission, and it’ll be first come, first serve - HOW COOL!!!

“I dream of doing like an entire tour of just venues I used to play. Like 20-some shows, of just like all the little SEC town bars I can...Dream line up, I’ll probably do Brick Street, Oxford, Ohio. South Carolina, just the whole state. Play Tin Roof Columbia a bunch of times . . . Georgia Theater in Athens, or the 40 Watt in Athens...” -Luke Combs