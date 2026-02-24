Luke Combs teases new song “Wish Upon A Whiskey”

Luke Combs' 'The Way I Am' (Sony)
By Jay Edwards

Luke Combs is teasing another new song from his upcoming album and this one is called, “Wish Upon a Whiskey.”

The lyrics of the song tell the story of a man who turns to whiskey after trying everything to keep his woman around.

Luke has already released several songs from his upcoming album, including “Back in the Saddle,” “My Kinda Saturday Night,” “15 Minutes,” “Days Like These,” and “Be By You.”

The album, produced by Combs, Jonathan Singleton, and Chip Matthews, will also feature a collaboration with Alison Krauss on the song “Ever Mine.” There’s also apparently a song written by Cody Johnson on Luke’s no album, but no word yet is Cody sings on it with Luke or not.

Luke’s new album, titled “The Way I Am,” will drop on March 20.

Here’s a little teaser of “Wish Upon A Whiskey...”

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100