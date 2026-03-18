Luke Combs at The Super Bowl Halftime?

Luke Combs is basically volunteering to do the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and we’re here for it!
“Hell yeah I would do it, I would do it right now.”
Shania Twain was the last country artist to do the show and that was back in 2003.
Just because someone has a song on the radio, doesn’t mean they’re rich. Lainey Wilson met her fiance, Devlin Duck Hodges, in 2021 while she was broke (Despite “Things A Man Ought To Know” already being popular):
“I was broke. I was so broke when we met. And he thought I was doing a little bit better than I was. But a few weeks after we met, my sister had to Venmo me a couple hundred bucks.”
By that point, Duck would have already been waived by the Steelers and signed to their practice squad.