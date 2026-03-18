Luke Combs at The Super Bowl Halftime?

Luke Combs is basically volunteering to do the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and we’re here for it!

“Hell yeah I would do it, I would do it right now.”

Shania Twain was the last country artist to do the show and that was back in 2003.

The 59th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Lainey Wilson and Devlin "Duck" Hodges attend the 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Just because someone has a song on the radio, doesn’t mean they’re rich. Lainey Wilson met her fiance, Devlin Duck Hodges, in 2021 while she was broke (Despite “Things A Man Ought To Know” already being popular):

“I was broke. I was so broke when we met. And he thought I was doing a little bit better than I was. But a few weeks after we met, my sister had to Venmo me a couple hundred bucks.”

By that point, Duck would have already been waived by the Steelers and signed to their practice squad.