Luke Combs spent his last $200 to have ‘Hurricane’ mastered

Luke Combs says you “Can’t be afraid to bet on yourself,” revealing that he spent his LAST $200 to have "Hurricane" mastered when he moved to Nashville.
Post Malone and Jelly Roll announced Part 2 of their tour together! If you missed them at the Alamodome last year, you can still go see them in Waco! In fact, you can win tickets at night with Jenny Law on Y100!
Carter Faith is also joining the tour as an opening act. She expressed her excitement, revealing that just a few months ago, she was worried about being able to pay for her rent, before getting the call to join the ‘Big’ tour.
Ella Langley announced her tour yesterday! She’ll have support from All Star Jam 2025 alum, Kameron Marlowe, as well as Kaitlyn Butts, and Dylan Marlowe.
The closest that she’ll come to us in San Antonio is the Moody Center in Austin on August 13th.