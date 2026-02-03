Luke Combs spent his last $200 to have ‘Hurricane’ mastered The Dirt

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Luke Combs performs onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Luke Combs says you “Can’t be afraid to bet on yourself,” revealing that he spent his LAST $200 to have "Hurricane" mastered when he moved to Nashville.

18th Academy Of Country Music Honors – Backstage NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 20: Carter Faith attends the 18th Academy Of Country Music Honors at The Pinnacle on August 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)

Post Malone and Jelly Roll announced Part 2 of their tour together! If you missed them at the Alamodome last year, you can still go see them in Waco! In fact, you can win tickets at night with Jenny Law on Y100!

Carter Faith is also joining the tour as an opening act. She expressed her excitement, revealing that just a few months ago, she was worried about being able to pay for her rent, before getting the call to join the ‘Big’ tour.

CMA Fest 2025 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Ella Langley announced her tour yesterday! She’ll have support from All Star Jam 2025 alum, Kameron Marlowe, as well as Kaitlyn Butts, and Dylan Marlowe.

The closest that she’ll come to us in San Antonio is the Moody Center in Austin on August 13th.