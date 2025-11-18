Luke Combs Shares Who He Thinks Will Win Entertainer of the Year at The CMA Awards

We are gearing up for the biggest night in country and it’s happening tomorrow night - the 59th Annual CMA Awards!

The most anticipated award of the night is Entertainer of the Year and this year the nominees are....Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen, and Lainey Wilson.

Luke Combs shared with Taste of Country who he thinks will win “I mean, I think Lainey’s chances are high...But CoJo would be kinda sick, too, you know what I mean? He’s great. I love him, too.”

You can watch the CMA Awards tomorrow night at 8PM on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu!