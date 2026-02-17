Luke Combs says “Fast Car” almost didn’t happen

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 20: Luke Combs poses with the ACM International Award during the 18th Academy Of Country Music Honors at The Pinnacle on August 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)

Luke Combs revealed that his cover of "Fast Car" almost didn’t happen. He had paid for studio time for another project, finished up an hour early, and decided “hey, let’s record this for fun,” on a whim.

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 31: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park on December 31, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images) (Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Lainey Wilson’s “Cowgirl Of The Night” tradition has always been special, but at a recent show in Australia, she created a potentially lifesaving moment for 6 year old Tessa, who is battling stage four cancer.

Tessa’s rare cancer requires overseas treatment, with a cost of $750,000 - and because of the publicity she garnered from her moment with Lainey, her GoFundMe page has already raised $336,000 as of this morning - nearly half of her goal.