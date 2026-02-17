Luke Combs says “Fast Car” almost didn’t happen

Luke Combs revealed that his cover of "Fast Car" almost didn’t happen. He had paid for studio time for another project, finished up an hour early, and decided “hey, let’s record this for fun,” on a whim.
Lainey Wilson’s “Cowgirl Of The Night” tradition has always been special, but at a recent show in Australia, she created a potentially lifesaving moment for 6 year old Tessa, who is battling stage four cancer.
Tessa’s rare cancer requires overseas treatment, with a cost of $750,000 - and because of the publicity she garnered from her moment with Lainey, her GoFundMe page has already raised $336,000 as of this morning - nearly half of her goal.