Luke Combs & Nicole Welcomed their 3rd!

Congratulations to Luke and Nicole! Luke Combs and his wife announced the birth of their 3rd son, Chet Wiley Combs!
They made the announcement yesterday, on what would have been his due date, but it seems the Chet arrived a little early.
Riley Green - former Navy SEAL? Yup! At least, that’s who he plays on TV! Fans were right, he’s joined the Yellowstone universe and is making his TV debut in the show Marshals.
His character’s name is Garrett - a guy trying to put his demons behind him.
Marshals will premiere on Sunday, March 1 at 8PM San Antonio time on CBS.