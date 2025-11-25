Luke Combs Likes “Donna” For Baby Name

Luke Combs admits that he and his wife are struggling to come up with names for baby number 3! When asked what HE would pick, if he didn’t need approval, he said:
“Without approval, if I was just wildcarding it, I love the name Flint.... I doubt that that’s gonna get approved.”
and
“For a girl name, I feel like I would go with something old-school — something like Olive. Something kinda wild... My grandmother’s name was Donna. That’s not a common name either, but I think that would be kinda sick.”
Remember how Ernest surprised Lainey Wilson by dressing up as her on their last tour day together? Well it looks like Riley Green has taken a page out of Ernest’s book!
Riley Green surprised Jamey Johnson by dressing up as him while on tour in Lincoln! Picture chest-long silver hair, a full beard, and in Riley’s words “old people glasses!”
Posty’s, Post Malone’s Nashville bar, is offering free meals to first responders today through Friday, in honor of Thanksgiving!