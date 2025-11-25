Luke Combs Likes “Donna” For Baby Name

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Nicole Hocking and Luke Combs attend The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Luke Combs admits that he and his wife are struggling to come up with names for baby number 3! When asked what HE would pick, if he didn’t need approval, he said:

“Without approval, if I was just wildcarding it, I love the name Flint.... I doubt that that’s gonna get approved.”

and

“For a girl name, I feel like I would go with something old-school — something like Olive. Something kinda wild... My grandmother’s name was Donna. That’s not a common name either, but I think that would be kinda sick.”

The 59th Annual CMA Awards - Press Room NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Riley Green, winner of the Single of the Year Award, Song of the Year Award, and Music Video of the Year Award, poses in the press room during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Remember how Ernest surprised Lainey Wilson by dressing up as her on their last tour day together? Well it looks like Riley Green has taken a page out of Ernest’s book!

Riley Green surprised Jamey Johnson by dressing up as him while on tour in Lincoln! Picture chest-long silver hair, a full beard, and in Riley’s words “old people glasses!”

The 58th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Post Malone performs onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 20, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Posty’s, Post Malone’s Nashville bar, is offering free meals to first responders today through Friday, in honor of Thanksgiving!