Luke Combs Is On The Hunt & Willing To Pay Big $$$

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 08: Luke Combs during Military Appreciation Day prior to THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 8, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL.

The trading card brand "Topps" released a series of Nashville Stars trading cards and Luke Combs wants himself!

He thinks he signed the #1 card a few years ago and apparently hasn’t stopped thinking about it.

Check out his plea for the card here. It sounds like he’s willing to put up some big cash!

