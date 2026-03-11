Luke Combs Is On The Hunt & Willing To Pay Big $$$

The trading card brand "Topps" released a series of Nashville Stars trading cards and Luke Combs wants himself!
He thinks he signed the #1 card a few years ago and apparently hasn’t stopped thinking about it.
Check out his plea for the card here. It sounds like he’s willing to put up some big cash!
Ella Langley has the #1 AND #2 songs on the Hot Country chart with “Choosin’ Texas” and “Be Her,” respectively. This makes her the 3rd female in history to achieve this feat, following Taylor Swift and Beyonce.
Jelly Roll just got inducted into the Grand Ole Opry and Lainey Wilson did the honors! Check it out: