Luke Combs Got “Pretty Woman’d” At The Rolex Store

Luke Combs says he got “the pretty woman treatment” while shopping for his Rolex watch - as in “BIG MISTAKE... HUGE!”

“I got ‘Pretty Woman’d.’ I was wearing camo gym shorts, so I don’t necessarily blame them for doing that, you know? ... I walk in, and I’m like, stainless steel Yacht-Master, you got one? And they’re like, ‘No, what are you talking about?’”

Luke continued:

“And this was not in an effort to try to flex on them, but I was just like, ‘I’m bummed because I’m playing Madison Square Garden tonight and I wanted to wear it.’”

“And they’re like, well, we may have one. We have one that’s on hold for a guy, let me go give him a call.’ [He’s] definitely real, and then he’s gonna say, you know what, I don’t want that watch I’ve been waiting five years on, actually. I don’t want that. Give it to that guy, he sounds like a cool guy.”

18th Academy Of Country Music Honors - Arrivals NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 20: Carly Pearce attends the 18th Academy Of Country Music Honors at The Pinnacle on August 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)

Carly Pearce just revealed that she has a shrine to herself!

“You would walk in my hallway and turn the corner into my living room and there’s a shrine of myself — and I’m fine with it... My dad thinks it’s a little aggressive, but when you’ve worked your whole life, every plaque, every award — everything — is there.”