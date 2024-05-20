Luke Combs approves of the use of A.I. in new Randy Travis song: “It sounds incredible”

CMA Fest 2023 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Luke Combs performs on stage during day one of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

In a recent interview with The Boot, Luke Combs was asked about the use of artificial intelligence to make the new Randy Travis song, “Where That Came From.”

“I think that’s the best used case scenario for what it has the potential to do. I think it does open the door for, ya know, some things that wouldn’t be used in the best way, but I think that is the best version of something that it can be used for. I was super excited to hear that. It sounds incredible. But, yea, it is, I think a razor’s edge for sure.”

Always an honor to be in the presence of greatness.@randytravis @CMT pic.twitter.com/i698rmwBdT — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) October 14, 2021



