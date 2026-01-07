Luke Bryan Shares Which Artist Is The “Bill Belichick” Of Country

The country music star was hit by an object while he performed at the North Dakota State Fair.

As we get ready for American Idol Season 24 to kick off January 26th Luke Bryan shared the importance of being on time during filming and he shared the one country star who is never late - Carrie Underwood!

“Well, you know, the thing about, you learn about, I know about Carrie Underwood, is like she is the most on-time person you have ever met. I’m talking about punctual, dialed in, professional. I’m talking about like one minute before like Bill Belichick taught her how to show up on time.” -Luke Bryan

He goes on to say...““I mean, I’m in my dressing room and I’m pretty good, but then I’m like, and you can look on the monitor and see who’s in the chair already. And it’s, let’s say it’s 9:03, and there’s Carrie, ready, looking at her nails… So, just her punctuality.” -Luke Bryan

American Idol returns January 26th on ABC for Season 24 with Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and Lionel richie!