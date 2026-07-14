Luke Bryan gives dancing fan free tickets to his concerts for life

Luke Bryan was performing in Moline, Illinois over the weekend when he noticed a fan dancing with his wife in the crowd. Luke invited the fan, named Colin, on stage with him asking “Would you like a little tutorial on how to shake it?” After Colin jokingly admitted to drinking 32 beers that day, he busted out moves I don’t think Luke had ever seen before.

Luke was so impressed that he said, “Colin, for that, you get free tickets to my concerts for life.”