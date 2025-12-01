Looking back at the most popular holiday TV specials & movies of the 1980s

Chevy Chase stands at the head of the table in a scene from the film 'Christmas Vacation', 1989. (Photo by Warner Brothers/Getty Images)

The holiday season is here, and we thought it’d be a great time to look back at some of the greatest holiday TV specials and movies from the greatest decade of them all... the 1980s!

How many of these have you seen before?

1981 - A Chipmunk Christmas

1982 - Diff’rent Strokes - Santa’s Helper

1983 - A Christmas Story

1983 - Family Ties “A Keaton Christmas Carol”

1983 - Mickey’s Christmas Carol

1984 - A Christmas Carol

1984 - The Cosby Show Christmas Episode “A Father’s Day”

1985 - He-Man & She-Ra: A Christmas Special

1985 - Santa Claus: The Movie

1985 - One Magic Christmas

1986 - Babes In Toyland

1986 - The Facts Of Life - “Christmas In The Big House”

1986 - The Christmas Gift

1986 - Who’s The Boss - “The Christmas Card”

1986 - Christmas with The Golden Girls

1986 - Growing Pains “A Christmas Story”

1986 - The Christmas Star

1987 - A Muppet Family Christmas

1987 - A Garfield Christmas Special

1987 - Christmas Comes To Willow Creek

1987 - Planes, Trains, and Automobiles

1987 - Cheers Christmas Episode “Christmas Cheers”

1988 - Full House - Our Very First Christmas Show

1988 - Christmas At Pee-wee’s Playhouse

1988 - Perfect Strangers: The Gift Of The Mypiot

1988 - A Very Brady Christmas

1988 - Ernest Saves Christmas

1988 - Scrooged

1988 - Die Hard (we’ll let you decide on this one)

1989 - The Simpsons Christmas Special

1989 - National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

1989 - Prancer