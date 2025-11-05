A look back at past inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place on Saturday night, November 8th, in Los Angeles, and to get ready, we are looking back at the past classes of inductees.

Photos: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2025 nominees Who are the nominees? (Duane Prokop/Getty Images for CARE USA)
By Jimmy Larrabee

Receiving induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is one of the biggest career accomplishments a musician can have. As the class of 2025 prepares to be inducted on Saturday, November 8th, we are taking a look back at previous classes of inductees.

Which year of inductees do you think had the biggest star power? Leave us a comment below and let us know your thoughts.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction classes by year

Class of 1986

  • Alan Freed
  • Buddy Holly
  • Chuck Berry
  • Elvis Presley
  • The Everly Brothers
  • Fats Domino
  • James Brown
  • Jerry Lee Lewis
  • Jimmie Rodgers
  • Jimmy Yancey
  • John Hammond
  • Little Richard
  • Ray Charles
  • RobertJohnson
  • Sam Cooke
  • Sam Phillips

Class of 1987

  • Ahmet Ertegun
  • Aretha Franklin
  • B.B. King
  • Big Joe Turner
  • Bill Haley
  • Bo Diddley
  • Carl Perkins
  • Clyde McPhatter
  • The Coasters
  • Eddie Cochran
  • Hank Williams
  • Jackie Wilson
  • Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller
  • Jerry Wexler
  • Leonard Chess
  • Louis Jordan
  • Marvin Gaye
  • Muddy Waters
  • Ricky Nelson
  • Roy Orbison
  • Smokey Robinson
  • T-Bone Walker

Class of 1988

  • The Beach Boys
  • The Beatles
  • Berry Gordy Jr.
  • Bob Dylan
  • The Drifters
  • Lead Belly
  • Les Paul
  • The Supremes
  • Woody Guthrie

Class of 1989

  • Bessie Smith
  • Dion
  • The Ink Spots
  • Otis Redding
  • Phil Spector
  • The Rolling Stones
  • The Soul Stirrers
  • Stevie Wonder
  • The Temptations

Class of 1990

  • Bobby Darin
  • Charlie Christian
  • The Four Seasons
  • The Four Tops
  • Gerry Goffin and Carole King
  • Hank Ballard
  • Holland, Dozier, and Holland
  • The Kinks
  • Louis Armstrong
  • Ma Rainey
  • The Platters
  • Simon and Garfunkel
  • The Who

Class of 1991

  • The Byrds
  • Dave Bartholomew
  • Howlin’ Wolf
  • Ike and Tina Turner
  • The Impressions
  • Jimmy Reed
  • John Lee Hooker
  • LaVern Baker
  • Nesuhi Ertegun
  • Ralph Bass
  • Wilson Pickett

Class of 1992

  • Bill Graham
  • Bobby “Blue” Bland
  • Booker T. and the M.G.’s
  • Doc Pomus
  • Elmore James
  • The Isley Brothers
  • Jimi Hendrix Experience
  • Johnny Cash
  • Leo Fender
  • Professor Longhair
  • Sam and Dave
  • The Yardbirds

Class of 1993

  • Cream
  • Creedence Clearwater Revival
  • Dick Clark
  • Dinah Washington
  • The Doors
  • Etta James
  • Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers
  • Milt Gabler
  • Ruth Brown
  • Sly and the Family Stone
  • Van Morrison

Class of 1994

  • The Animals
  • The Band
  • Bob Marley
  • Duane Eddy
  • Elton John
  • The Grateful Dead
  • John Lennon
  • Johnny Otis
  • Rod Stewart
  • Willie Dixon

Class of 1995

  • Al Green
  • The Allman Brothers Band
  • Frank Zappa
  • Janis Joplin
  • Led Zeppelin
  • Martha and the Vandellas
  • Neil Young
  • The Orioles
  • Paul Ackerman

Class of 1996

  • David Bowie
  • Gladys Knight and the Pips
  • Jefferson Airplane
  • Little Willie John
  • Pete Seeger
  • Pink Floyd
  • The Shirelles
  • Tom Donahue

Class of 1997

  • Bee Gees
  • Bill Monroe
  • Buffalo Springfield
  • Crosby, Stills, and Nash
  • The Jackson 5
  • Joni Mitchell
  • Mahalia Jackson
  • Parliament-Funkadelic
  • Syd Nathan
  • The (Young) Rascals

Class of 1998

  • Allen Toussaint
  • Eagles
  • Fleetwood Mac
  • Gene Vincent
  • Jelly Roll Morton
  • Lloyd Price
  • The Mamas and The Papas
  • Santana

Class of 1999

  • Billy Joel
  • Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys
  • Bruce Springsteen
  • Charles Brown
  • Curtis Mayfield
  • Del Shannon
  • Dusty Springfield
  • George Martin
  • Paul McCartney
  • The Staple Singers

Class of 2000

  • Billie Holiday
  • Bonnie Raitt
  • Clive Davis
  • Earl Palmer
  • Earth, Wind, & Fire
  • Eric Clapton
  • Hal Blaine
  • James Jamerson
  • James Taylor
  • King Curtis
  • Lovin’ Spoonful
  • The Moonglows
  • Nat “King” Cole
  • Scotty Moore

Class of 2001

  • Aerosmith
  • Chris Blackwell
  • The Flamingos
  • James Burton
  • Johnnie Johnson
  • Michael Jackson
  • Paul Simon
  • Queen
  • Ritchie Valens
  • Solomon Burke
  • Steely Dan

Class of 2002

  • Brenda Lee
  • Chet Atkins
  • Gene Pitney
  • Isaac Hayes
  • Jim Stewart
  • The Ramones
  • Talking Heads
  • Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

Class of 2003

  • AC/DC
  • Benny Benjamin
  • The Clash
  • Elvis Costello & the Attractions
  • Floyd Cramer
  • Mo Ostin
  • The Police
  • Righteous Brothers
  • Steve Douglas

Class of 2004

  • Bob Seger
  • The Dells
  • George Harrison
  • Jackson Browne
  • Jann S. Wenner
  • Prince
  • Traffic
  • ZZ Top

Class of 2005

  • Buddy Guy
  • Frank Barsalona
  • The O’Jays
  • Percy Sledge
  • The Pretenders
  • Seymour Stein
  • U2

Class of 2006

  • Black Sabbath
  • Blondie
  • Herb Alpert and Jerry Moss
  • Lynyrd Skynyrd
  • Miles Davis
  • Sex Pistols

Class of 2007

  • Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five
  • Patti Smith
  • R.E.M.
  • The Ronettes
  • Van Halen

Class of 2008

  • The Dave Clark Five
  • John Mellencamp
  • Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff
  • Leonard Cohen
  • Little Walter
  • Madonna
  • The Ventures

Class of 2009

  • Bill Black
  • Bobby Womack
  • D.J. Fontana
  • Jeff Beck
  • Little Anthony & the Imperials
  • Metallica
  • Run DMC
  • Spooner Oldham
  • Wanda Jackson

Class of 2010

  • ABBA
  • Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil
  • David Geffen
  • Ellie Greenwhich and Jeff Barry
  • Genesis
  • The Hollies
  • Jesse Stone
  • Jimmy Cliff
  • Mort Shuman
  • Otis Blackwell
  • The Stooges

Class of 2011

  • Alice Cooper
  • Art Rupe
  • Darlene Love
  • Dr. John
  • Jac Holzman
  • Leon Russell
  • Neil Diamond
  • Tom Waits

Class of 2012

  • The Beastie Boys
  • The Blue Caps
  • The Comets
  • Cosimo Matassa
  • The Crickets
  • Don Kirshner
  • Donovan
  • The Famous Flames
  • Freddie King
  • Glyn Johns
  • Guns N’ Roses
  • Laura Nyro
  • The Midnighters
  • The Miracles
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • The Faces
  • Tom Dowd

Class of 2013

  • Albert King
  • Donna Summer
  • Heart
  • Lou Adler
  • Public Enemy
  • Quincy Jones
  • Randy Newman
  • Rush

Class of 2014

  • Andrew Loog Oldham
  • Brian Epstein
  • Cat Stevens
  • The E Street Band
  • Hall and Oates
  • KISS
  • Linda Ronstadt
  • Nirvana
  • Peter Gabriel

Class of 2015

  • The “5″ Royales
  • Bill Withers
  • Green Day
  • Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
  • Lou Reed
  • The Paul Butterfield Blues Band
  • Ringo Starr
  • Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble

Class of 2016

  • Bert Berns
  • Cheap Trick
  • Chicago
  • Deep Purple
  • N.W.A.
  • Steve Miller

Class of 2017

  • ELO
  • Joan Baez
  • Journey
  • Nile Rodgers
  • Pearl Jam
  • Tupac Shakur
  • YES

Class of 2018

  • Bon Jovi
  • The Cars
  • Dire Straits
  • The Moody Blues
  • Nina Simone
  • Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Class of 2019

  • The Cure
  • Def Leppard
  • Janet Jackson
  • Radiohead
  • Roxy Music
  • Stevie Nicks
  • The Zombies

Class of 2020

  • Depeche Mode
  • The Doobie Brothers
  • Irving Azoff
  • Jon Landau
  • Nine Inch Nails
  • The Notorious B.I.G.
  • T. Rex
  • Whitney Houston

Class of 2021

  • Billy Preston
  • Carole King
  • Charley Patton
  • Clarence Avant
  • Foo Fighters
  • Gil Scott-Heron
  • The Go-Go’s
  • Jay-Z
  • Kraftwerk
  • LL Cool J
  • Randy Rhoads
  • Tina Turner
  • Todd Rundgren

Class of 2022

  • Allen Grubman
  • Carly Simon
  • Dolly Parton
  • Duran Duran
  • Elizabeth Cotten
  • Eminem
  • Eurythmics
  • Harry Belafonte
  • Jimmy Lovine
  • Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis
  • Judas PRiest
  • Lionel Richie
  • Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
  • Sylvia Robinson

Class of 2023

  • Al Kooper
  • Bernie Taupin
  • Chaka Khan
  • DJ Kool Herc
  • Don Cornelius
  • George Michael
  • Kate Bush
  • Link Wray
  • Missy Elliott
  • Rage Against The Machine
  • Sheryl Crow
  • The Spinners
  • Willie Nelson

Class of 2024

  • A Tribe Called Quest
  • Alexis Korner
  • Big Mama Thornton
  • Cher
  • Dave Matthews Band
  • Dionne Warwick
  • Foreigner
  • Jimmy Buffett
  • John Mayall
  • Kool & The Gang
  • Mary J. Blige
  • MC5
  • Norman Whitfield
  • Ozzy Osbourne
  • Peter Frampton
  • Suzanne de Passe

Class of 2025

  • Bad Company
  • Carol Kaye
  • Chubby Checker
  • Cyndi Lauper
  • Joe Cocker
  • Lenny Waronker
  • Nicky Hopkins
  • OutKast
  • Salt N Pepa
  • Soundgarden
  • Thom Bell
  • Warren Zevon
  • The White Stripes
