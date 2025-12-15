Lauren Alaina had a wardrobe malfunction

Lauren Alaina
By Jay Edwards

Have you ever put two different color shoes or boots on to ask someone, “Which one looks better?” We all have, right?

Well, after you get the advice from a friend on which one to wear, you’re supposed to remember to change out the one shoe. Well, that’s where Lauren Alaina ran into a little problem...

OOTN tonight in Ohio…. I showed up with two different shoes on my feet…which one should I actually wear for the show?! Or should I just wear both? 😂 @Chase Matthew #funny #ootn #fail #singer #countrymusic

