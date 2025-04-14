Lainey Wilson “Pop-Up” surprises fans in Nashville

Imagine being in Nashville at Lainey Wilson’s “Bell Bottoms Up” bar and next thing you know, a security team starts to enter with Lainey close behind! Well, that’s exactly what happened yesterday as Lainey surprised fans and hopped on stage to perform a few songs.
Lainey Wilson surprised fans at Lainey Wilson's Bell Bottoms Up in Nashville! She performed several songs, including her chart-topping hit, "4X4XU," after showing off her engagement ring as her soon-to-be husband Devlin "Duck" Hodges watched from the crowd.