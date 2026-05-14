Lainey Wilson is married!

The 59th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Lainey Wilson and Devlin "Duck" Hodges attend the 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

Well, they kept that a bid ol’ secret! Lainey Wilson and Duck Hodges have tied the knot.

The couple got engaged back in February of 2025 and just got married at a waterfall setting in Tennessee. According to People, they officially got married this past Sunday on Mother’s Day.

Here’s a link to the photos from the wedding:

Lainey told People, “Duck and I were driving backroads in Tennessee and saw a billboard for The Ruskin Cave. ”

Duck said, ‘You wanna get married there?’ I said, ‘Done deal.’

We dropped by, saw the venue and fell in love with the natural beauty of the cave and the simplicity of the property.”

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

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