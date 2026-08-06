Lainey Wilson invites young fan with spina bifida to sing duet during Cincinnati show

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 17: Lainey Wilson attends "Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool" screening during 2026 SXSW Conference and Festival at The Paramount Theatre on March 17, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Lainey Wilson was performing over the weekend at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio when she noticed a little girl in the front row holding a sign that read, “This is my first concert I want to sing ‘4x4xU’ with you.”

The young fan is a 10-year-old girl name Rylee Clark who was born with spina bifida. Rylee’s mom, Casey, says her diagnosis “doesn’t stop her, especially with her attitude and her positiveness.”

Casey held Rylee as she sang along to “4X4XU” with Lainey.