Lainey Wilson invites young fan with spina bifida to sing duet during Cincinnati show

Lainey Wilson was performing over the weekend at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio when she noticed a little girl in the front row holding a sign that read, “This is my first concert I want to sing ‘4x4xU’ with you.”
@caseyclark01 best night ever ❤️ #laineywilson #ryleeclark #4x4xu ♬ original sound - Casey Clark
The young fan is a 10-year-old girl name Rylee Clark who was born with spina bifida. Rylee’s mom, Casey, says her diagnosis “doesn’t stop her, especially with her attitude and her positiveness.”
Casey held Rylee as she sang along to “4X4XU” with Lainey.