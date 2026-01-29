Lainey Wilson Doc Coming To Netflix

Lainey Wilson has her own documentary coming to Netflix! Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool, streaming on Netflix starting April 22.
Viral comedian, Druski, held auditions for his “Coulda Been” Record Label in Nashville yesterday, with special guest judge LUKE COMBS!
The idea for Coulda Been Records was born in 2019 after Druski held what he hoped would be a legitimate talent competition in 2019, that ended up going terribly. He decided to pivot by creating a label for people that were kind of terrible, but made up for their lack of talent with heart! We can’t wait to see what came of these Nashville auditions.
And this isn’t the first time Luke and Druski have teamed up. A few years ago, they posted a video of Luke taking Druski fishing.