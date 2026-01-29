Lainey Wilson Doc Coming To Netflix

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 31: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park on December 31, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Lainey Wilson has her own documentary coming to Netflix! Lainey Wilson: Keepin’ Country Cool, streaming on Netflix starting April 22.

The 59th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Luke Combs performs onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Viral comedian, Druski, held auditions for his “Coulda Been” Record Label in Nashville yesterday, with special guest judge LUKE COMBS!

The idea for Coulda Been Records was born in 2019 after Druski held what he hoped would be a legitimate talent competition in 2019, that ended up going terribly. He decided to pivot by creating a label for people that were kind of terrible, but made up for their lack of talent with heart! We can’t wait to see what came of these Nashville auditions.

And this isn’t the first time Luke and Druski have teamed up. A few years ago, they posted a video of Luke taking Druski fishing.