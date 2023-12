The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Press Room NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Lainey Wilson poses in the press room during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

2023 has been the year of Lainey Wilson!

Lainey set a new record back in November when she won five CMAs including Entertainer of the year. She continues her record breaking year becoming the first female country artist to land four number one hits in a single calendar year.

Lainey reached the top spot on the chart this year with her hits “Heart Like A Truck,” “Watermelon Moonshine,” and collaborations with HARDY (”Wait In The Truck”) and Jelly Roll (”Save Me”).