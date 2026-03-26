Lainey Wilson asked to present backstage pass at OWN SHOW

Lainey Wilson said that she was asked by a security guard to present a backstage pass... AT HER OWN SHOW.
She responded “I AM the pass.” She also offered to go get her pass (with her own face on it), but it was decided that wasn’t necessary.
Lainey said that it’s moments like these that keep her ego in check.
Maybe Alan Jackson isn’t retiring after all? He’ll be hosting a festival called “Alan Jackson’s 5 O’clock Somewhere Fest” at the Palm Beaches in Florida this June, that will feature Ella Langley, Old Dominion, Clint Black, Dylan Scott and more!