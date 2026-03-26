Lainey Wilson asked to present backstage pass at OWN SHOW

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 17: Lainey Wilson attends the Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool SXSW Premiere on March 17, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Netflix)

Lainey Wilson said that she was asked by a security guard to present a backstage pass... AT HER OWN SHOW.

She responded “I AM the pass.” She also offered to go get her pass (with her own face on it), but it was decided that wasn’t necessary.

Lainey said that it’s moments like these that keep her ego in check.

Last Call FILE PHOTO: Alan Jackson performs onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 08, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. Jackson said Nashville will be the location for his final concert. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Maybe Alan Jackson isn’t retiring after all? He’ll be hosting a festival called “Alan Jackson’s 5 O’clock Somewhere Fest” at the Palm Beaches in Florida this June, that will feature Ella Langley, Old Dominion, Clint Black, Dylan Scott and more!