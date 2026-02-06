Known enemies, Zach Bryan & Gavin Adcock cross paths today, thanks to Luke Combs

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 25: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Zach Bryan performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 25, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Luke Comb’s dropped out of The Madden Bowl yesterday- just ONE day before the event today, saying he had to “hold it down at home with a new one on the way.”

Zach Bryan has stepped in for him, which is interesting, because Gavin Adcock is also on the ticket and those two have major beef. You can watch the show on Twitch, Youtube, and the EA Sports Madden NFL channels.

Cody Johnson just confirmed that he’ll have a collaboration with Luke Combs on his next album! There will also be a song featuring Brothers Osbourne.

"Choosin' Texas' by Ella Langley is the fastest solo-female country song to reach the Top 10 in the last decade!

It actually hit #1 on the country chart back in December and is currently #5 on the all-genre Hot 100!