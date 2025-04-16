Kelsea Ballerini took a hard fall off the stage

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Kelsea Ballerini performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

She’s ok, but that was a hard fall off the stage! Kelsea was performing “Friends In Low Places” at the final show of her tour in Toronto. and hit the ground hard. But she did it with style, after the fall she struck a pose, finished the song and said “I’m gonna have a nice little bruise to go home with.”

@torontoconcertdad

Kelsea Ballerini Falls off a platform at her last show of the tour in Toronto. She said she was fine with bruises and continued the song (Garth Brooks friends in low places) without missing a beat. #kelseaballerini #toronto #friendsinlowplaces

♬ original sound - Toronto Concert Dad


Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

