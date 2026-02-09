Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Split... AGAIN

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: (L-R) Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

After reconciling at the beginning of the year, Kelsea Ballerini and ‘Outer Banks’ actor Chase Stokes have broken up... for a THIRD time.

She’s unfollowed him on Instagram, but he still appears to be following her. Apparently, Kelsea is ready to move on and is taking THIS breakup better than the previous ones.

The rumor is that Chase still wants to make things work.

Chris Stapleton: The country music star's signature hit, "Tennessee Whiskey," has gone double diamond. (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images))

Most of us remember Chris Stapleton’s rendition of the National Anthem at the 2023 Super Bowl as legendary, but when he was asked about it, he told Rolling Stone that he thinks he did “an all right job.” So humble!

“I did an all right job with it, and I remembered all the words. But I also took it back down to a song. I played it as a song, not as a production, and I think maybe that is why it resonated.”

He has also decided that he’s officially retired from performing the Anthem at events.