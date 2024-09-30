Keith Urban posed for Playgirl two decades ago--‘What the Hell was I thinking?!’

Last week Keith Urban appeared on the “Literally! With Rob Lowe” podcast. He told Rob how on 2002 his record label said Playgirl magazine wanted to do an article and photo shoot with the then new singer. “I was like, ‘Oh, OK.’ Luckily, I play guitar and not harmonica.” He posed wearing just a thong with his guitar discreetly covering up his bits. In 2013, Tonight Show Host Jay Leno unearthed the photos. “That falls into the ‘What the Hell was I thinking’ category,” Urban said at the time

Keith Urban in Playgirl 2001 pic.twitter.com/NbzPlJIv6F — Jennifer H (@selphiedoo) September 29, 2024







