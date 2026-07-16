Justin Moore Announces Sobriety

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 18: Justin Moore performs onstage for the Cowboy As It Gets Tour 2026 at Bridgestone Arena on April 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)

Justin Moore announced his sobriety last Thursday, at his first show back, following a month-long health break. He shared that he completed a 30 day rehab program.

Justin said his drinking first started to spiral during the pandemic when he was worried about money and how he’d pay his band. He called his drinking a “vicious cycle,” noting previous attempts to quit.

He also shared the moment he was moved to quit:

“I just came home one night from off the road and told [my wife] Kate, ‘I gotta do something. ‘Cause this is not who I wanna be. It’s not who I am as a person, and I’m just not happy with myself.”