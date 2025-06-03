John Hamm, Amanda Peet tease 'Your Friends & Neighbors' season 2

Your Friends & Neighbors aired its season 1 finale Friday on Apple TV+.

The show, which stars Jon Hamm as fired hedge fund manager and thief Andrew "Coop" Cooper, was renewed for season 2 before the first episode dropped on April 11.

ABC Audio spoke to Hamm and his co-star Amanda Peet about what fans can expect in the second season, which is currently in production.

"We were very pleased to get that news from Apple," Hamm said of the season 2 renewal.

Hamm said to prepare for things to get even more outrageous in the next season.

"I think we've established ... over the course of the first season Coop trying to manage so many things that seem to be unmanageable. And I think that will hopefully continue in season 2. I think his life will become a little more stable. And yet at the same time, his situation will become a little more outrageous for sure."

Peet said she was thrilled about returning for another season of the show.

"I feel so lucky that we got renewed. I just have never had that happen in my life," Peet said.

At the time of the interview, Peet said she hadn't been told what was going to happen in season 2, and that she was "dying to know myself."

Peet offered up a few ideas and themes for where the series could go.

"I really like stories in which there is this constant theme or conceit where it's like, 'Do I really know you? Do I really? Is the person lying next to me — or who I've known for this many years — really who I think they are?' So I think that's really fun. How is that gonna unfold between Mel and Coop? I really, I can't wait."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.