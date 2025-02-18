Jelly Roll’s Daughter Goes On Her First Date & Bunnie XO Is ‘Not OK’

2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 1 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Jelly Roll, Bailee Ann and Bunnie Xo are seen at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 26, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
By Obie, Chloe & Slater

Jelly Roll & Bunnie XO’s daughter Bailee just went out on her very first date - a huge milestone! It was such a big day that Bunnie made sure her and all the “aunties” we’re home just in time to watch her leave and share some advice.

“You better not be paying for dinner. You pay for dinner; that’s the last time you’re going on a date with that dude. Call me if you need me, if you get any weird vibes.” -Bunnie XO

“Oh trust me, I will.” -Bailee

They even agreed to a secret code word just in case - ‘banana’ if she needs Bunnie and her aunties to come get her!

It feels like just yesterday Bailee was 9 - she’s 16, we can’t believe how fast time goes!


Obie, Chloe & Slater

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Obie, Chloe & Slater weekday mornings on K92.3 Orlando

