Jelly Roll will be sporting a new smile at the CMT Music Awards on April 7

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 07: Jelly Roll attends the 2023 BMI Country Awards at BMI Nashville on November 07, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI)

By Caitlin Fisher

Jelly Roll is rocking a new smile after undergoing major mouth reconstruction surgery!

In March, the country star’s wife, Bunnie Xo, documented his smile transformation, with a video of Jelly Roll under anesthesia in order to make the extensive procedure a little more bearable.

Jelly Roll sat in the dentist’s chair at least three times getting all of his work done, but the results speak for themselves.

@xomgitsbunnie

What do y’all think? 🤔 Should he put the gold & diamonds back in? #jellyandbunnie

♬ Frolic (Theme from "Curb Your Enthusiasm" TV Show) - Luciano Michelini

We’ll be able to see Jelly Roll rock his new pearly whites during the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 7 at 8/7c on CBS and Paramount+.

