Jelly Roll Stars In New Zevia Commerical In Daisy Dukes

Jelly Roll is showing off a new look! He recently partnered with Zevia for a new commercial and sported the daisy dukes! Maybe this is the first time you’ve heard of Zevia or maybe you’ve seen it in the grocery stores and wondered exactly what it is - the soda brand has no sugar and is sweetened naturally.

Jelly has opened up about his weight loss and health journey - he looks amazing! His favorite flavor is the Creamy Root Beer which you see him drink in the commercial. Jelly jokes too that daisy dukes are now a staple in his wardrobe - “When we got the concept for the Zevia spot, we were like, ‘Okay, for this to be right, we need to go all in.’”- Jelly Roll.

Check out the fun commercial below!