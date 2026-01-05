Jelly Roll says he lost 275lbs “the right way” The Dirt

Jelly Roll is on the cover of Men’s Health, showing off his 275lb weight-loss (he was about 540 lbs at his heaviest)!

In the article, he talks about how low-testosterone is a thing of the past for him and he now has the drive of a 17 year old.

He went on to say that he lost the weight by hiring a chef, a sports nutritionist, and prioritizing movement.

“I’ve worked really hard and lost the weight the right way,”

The Luke Combs countdown clock will hit zero tomorrow around 11am, our time.

We know we’re getting a new single called “Sleepless in a Hotel Room,” which is a song that he wrote during the pandemic era. We’re also expecting an announcement about a potential new album.