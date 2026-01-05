Jelly Roll says he lost 275lbs “the right way”

The Dirt

Jelly Roll LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 19: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jelly Roll performs onstage during the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
By Erik & Jenny

Jelly Roll is on the cover of Men’s Health, showing off his 275lb weight-loss (he was about 540 lbs at his heaviest)!

In the article, he talks about how low-testosterone is a thing of the past for him and he now has the drive of a 17 year old.

He went on to say that he lost the weight by hiring a chef, a sports nutritionist, and prioritizing movement.

“I’ve worked really hard and lost the weight the right way,”

59th Annual CMA Awards: Nicole Combs and Luke Combs attend the 2025 CMA Awards. (Taylor Hill/WireImage)

The Luke Combs countdown clock will hit zero tomorrow around 11am, our time.

We know we’re getting a new single called “Sleepless in a Hotel Room,” which is a song that he wrote during the pandemic era. We’re also expecting an announcement about a potential new album.

