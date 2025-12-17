Jelly Roll Reveals He’s No Longer Colorblind After Weight Loss

Jelly Roll revealed that he was colorblind, until he lost nearly 300 lbs - then the color blindness vanished!
Is this really possible? YES! Here is what the National Eye Institute said:
Colorblindness that is inherited will never go away, but colorblindness that is caused by health issues can certainly improve if those underlying health issues do
What’s Cody Johnson’s response to the kids who want to be “just like him?”
“Dude, I’m just as messed up as a lot of people. I’m human too,” he tells them. “Don’t look at the stage and think, ‘That guy’s got something that nobody else does.’”