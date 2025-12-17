Jelly Roll Reveals He’s No Longer Colorblind After Weight Loss

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 02: Jelly Roll performs on stage during "Lainey Wilson: Whirlwind World Tour" at Bridgestone Arena on October 02, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Jelly Roll revealed that he was colorblind, until he lost nearly 300 lbs - then the color blindness vanished!

Is this really possible? YES! Here is what the National Eye Institute said:

Colorblindness that is inherited will never go away, but colorblindness that is caused by health issues can certainly improve if those underlying health issues do

Cody Johnson FILE PHOTO: Cody Johnson poses with the ACM Spirit Award during the 18th Academy Of Country Music Honors at The Pinnacle on August 20, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. He has canceled the rest of his concerts for 2025 due to a burst eardrum. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)

What’s Cody Johnson’s response to the kids who want to be “just like him?”

“Dude, I’m just as messed up as a lot of people. I’m human too,” he tells them. “Don’t look at the stage and think, ‘That guy’s got something that nobody else does.’”