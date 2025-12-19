Jelly Roll Pardoned By Governor

The Dirt

By Erik & Jenny

Yesterday, Gov. Bill Lee of Tennessee pardoned Jelly Roll for two robbery and drug felonies issued before 2010 in Davidson County, saying:

“His story is remarkable, and it’s a redemptive, powerful story, which is what you look for and what you hope for. It was evident to me that this is a man who should get a pardon.”

Florida Georgia Line

Is a Florida Georgia Line reunion in our future?! I’d bet on it!

Earlier this year, the estranged bandmates dropped an album of new (to us) music from their vault. THEN, they were spotted sitting together at the CMA’s. AND NOW, we just got word that Tyler Hubbard said that they are working on repairing their friendship!

It’s all coming together!

MORE: https://holler.country/news/breaking/tyler-hubbard-reveals-he-and-brian-kelley-are-working-to-repair-their-relationship/

