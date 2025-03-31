Jelly Roll holds back the tears after helping a girl with a similar story

By Jay Edwards

I’ve said it once, I’ll say it 100X more... Jelly Roll is a class act. He doesn’t just preach it, he DOES it!

We all know Jelly’s story: He’s had his battles with addiction, he’s been in and out of jail, we know the story...

However, he’s not the only one with that story. He just happens to be the one with the platform to share his story and to let others know you’re not alone.

Watch as Jelly Roll has to hold back the tears hearing the story of this young woman that battled addiction, was homeless and now has a 2nd chance at an amazing life and now she’s the one giving back!

Two warnings here: 1. Get the tissues and 2. Some profanity ahead, so don’t listen loudly at work...

@mdmotivator

“I thought I was going to die” 🥹❤️ @Jelly Roll #kindness #homeless #addiction #car #surprise #canada

♬ original sound - Zachery Dereniowski
