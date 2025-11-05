Jelly Roll felt profiled at Louis Vuitton - “never felt more like a criminal”

Yesterday, Jelly Roll shared in his IG stories that he felt profiled at the Louis Vuitton store in Sydney, Australia - saying “I’ve never been looked at more like a criminal” and:
“Listen, the last time I was looked at like a criminal this bad — I was an actual criminal this bad.”
Luke Combs and his wife Nicole say they won’t find out their baby’s gender until he or she is born. Nicole thinks she’s having a boy, while Luke feels that it’s a girl. They have 2 boys so far and are due sometime this winter.
Jordan Davis, my number one favorite artist, along with Lauren Daigle (who is also incredible)- will be hosting the 16th Annual CMA Country Christmas on ABC, December 2nd. Parker McCollum, Riley Green, and Megan Maroney are all scheduled to perform!