Jelly Roll felt profiled at Louis Vuitton - “never felt more like a criminal”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 02: Jelly Roll appears on stage during "Lainey Wilson: Whirlwind World Tour" at Bridgestone Arena on October 02, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Yesterday, Jelly Roll shared in his IG stories that he felt profiled at the Louis Vuitton store in Sydney, Australia - saying “I’ve never been looked at more like a criminal” and:

“Listen, the last time I was looked at like a criminal this bad — I was an actual criminal this bad.”

Luke and Nicole Combs - Married in 2020 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 06: (L-R) Nicole Hocking and Luke Combs attend the ACM Lifting Lives TOPGOLF Tee-Off at TOPGOLF on April 06, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole say they won’t find out their baby’s gender until he or she is born. Nicole thinks she’s having a boy, while Luke feels that it’s a girl. They have 2 boys so far and are due sometime this winter.

60th Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jordan Davis attends the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Jordan Davis, my number one favorite artist, along with Lauren Daigle (who is also incredible)- will be hosting the 16th Annual CMA Country Christmas on ABC, December 2nd. Parker McCollum, Riley Green, and Megan Maroney are all scheduled to perform!