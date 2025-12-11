Jelly Roll Breaks Down In Tears After Special Invite The Dirt

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 19: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jelly Roll performs onstage during the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Jelly Roll received a surprise video message from Craig Morgan, inviting him to become an official member of the Grand Ole Opry!

“Jelly Roll you are officially invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry... It’s an honor to say welcome to the family brother.”

After receiving the message, Jelly Roll threw off his headphones and sobbed in gratitude! Watch the video here!

59th Annual CMA Awards: Lainey Wilson arrives at the 59th Annual CMA Awards held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. (Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)

If you’re planning to stay in for New Year’s Eve, you can watch a star studded edition of the Nashville’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash TV special! This year, the show will be headlined by Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman. Other artists joining the party include:

Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Rascal Flatts, Riley Green, Marcus King, Megan Moroney, Zach Top, Keith Urban, Gretchen Wilson, Stephen Wilson Jr., and Dwight Yoakam!

Watch the show on CBS this New Year’s Eve, starting at 7 San Antonio time.

Photos: Jennifer Lawrence through the years 2012: Actor Josh Hutcherson, actress Jennifer Lawrence and actor Liam Hemsworth arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Hunger Games" at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on March 12, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

A Hunger Games prequel, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is coming out in November of next year. And YES! Katniss and Peeta will be in it, which means Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson will be returning for at least one scene!