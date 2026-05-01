It’s raining, it’s pouring! Be safe! Here are some road closures

A commuter holds her umbrella while waiting for a bus in Rainier Square on 4th Avenue during evening rush hour.

It’s going to rain all day today! Y’all be safe!

Watch for high water, especially in the construction zones.

Salado Creek at I-35:

When heavy rain falls, the water pools up on the access roads, resulting in closures in the area.

Basse Road and 281:

After heavy rains, Olmos Creek will quickly rise, flooding the roadways it runs through.

Pinn Road:

Pinn Road and Highway 151 has been the scene of some notable high-water rescues before. Leon Creek runs below the road, leaving it prone to flooding.

Lower levels of I-35:

The lower levels of I-35 tend to shut down after heavy rains lead to flash floods on the highway.

Check the roads here- BEXARflood.org.

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