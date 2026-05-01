It’s raining, it’s pouring!

It’s going to rain all day today! Y’all be safe!
Watch for high water, especially in the construction zones.
Salado Creek at I-35:
When heavy rain falls, the water pools up on the access roads, resulting in closures in the area.
Basse Road and 281:
After heavy rains, Olmos Creek will quickly rise, flooding the roadways it runs through.
Pinn Road:
Pinn Road and Highway 151 has been the scene of some notable high-water rescues before. Leon Creek runs below the road, leaving it prone to flooding.
Lower levels of I-35:
The lower levels of I-35 tend to shut down after heavy rains lead to flash floods on the highway.
Check the roads here- BEXARflood.org.
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