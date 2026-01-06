Is Stranger Things Really Over?!

BERLIN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 10: A Demogorgon is pictured at the "Stranger Things"-themed "Hawkins Christmas Market" on December 10, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. The market features props and situations from the popular "Stranger Things" Netflix television series. Netflix recently launched season five of the series. (Photo by Nadja Wohlleben/Getty Images)

The “Stranger Things” series finale aired on New Year’s Eve. Or did it?

Some fans think they have spotted easter eggs in the series finale.

As for why they think something is happening tomorrow, is because Netflix shared a teaser. It is captioned " Your future is on the way" #WhatNext Jan 7, 2026.

Some think the series finale episode was a fake out. I guess we will see tomorrow! I do know that there will be a documentary about the making of season 5. It will be on Netflix, Monday!

Here is the teaser