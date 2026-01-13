Is a Megan Moroney/Ed Sheeran collab really happening?

We know they’ve done a few pop-ups together, but does that mean we can expect more from Megan Moroney and Ed Sheeran in the near future? Ed has hinted he wants to make the switch over to country music, but says he has to do it slowly and respectfully.

Well, this could be his introduction to the amazing fans in the world of country music...

Megan Moroney officially released the tracklist for her new album “Cloud 9” which comes out February 20th and her fans are pretty damn excited.

She’s doing one collab with Ed Sheeran called “I Only Miss You,” but that’s not it. She has another song with Kacey Musgraves on her new album called “Bells & Whistles”.

Megan told Rolling Stone her new album was written by the “strongest, most confident version” of herself. She said, "‘Cloud 9’ is a state of mind, and I have no doubt this will be the best chapter yet."