Is Luke Combs Teasing A College Stadium Tour?

2025 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Luke Combs performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
By Obie, Chloe & Slater

Luke Combs and several universities have been teasing a BIG announcement that has us all believing he has a HUGE 2026 stadium tour coming!!!

Check out Oklahoma, Tennessee, Iowa State, and Virginias social medias right now:

It looks like the announcement is coming tomorrow - more to come, we can’t wait!

