Is Luke Combs Having A Girl? New Song Alert!

Luke Combs has a song coming out on Friday called “Giving Her Away,” and it sounds like we can expect a real tear-jerker!

Apparently, the song is written like a letter to a bride’s father from the groom’s perspective. We already have a sneak peak at some of the lyrics:

“Fighting back every tear that we both knew

We were gonna cry today

Neither one of us knows what to do

Standing up in front of a crowded room

On a Spring time Saturday afternoon

With both our lives about to change

Man, you brought your baby

I brought a ring and I’m giving her my name

And you’re giving her away”

And I know what you’re thinking - is Luke Combs thinking about “giving her away,” because he and his wife are expecting a GIRL?! And the answer is, not exactly. Apparently, Luke and Nicole are waiting until their baby is born to learn the gender! They currently share 2 boys.

Dolly Parton FILE PHOTO: Dolly Parton speaks onstage at Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Dolly Parton says that singing her classic/most iconic hits CAN get boring, but there’s one thing that makes it better -the money!

We love Dolly for keepin’ it real! If you want to see her sing some of those hits live, you can check her out in Vegas, at the Colosseum in September 2026.

That’s right! Her canceled residency from this year has been rescheduled!

PHOTOS: Shania Twain through the years LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 07: Musician Shania Twain speaks onstage during the 48th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 7, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

And speaking of RETURNING TO VEGAS - The 61st Annual ACM Awards will also be returning to Vegas on May 17th (following a 3 year stint in Texas)!

Transferred FILE PHOTO: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Combs is now serving his sentence at Fort Dix. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

A rep for Sean “Diddy” Combs, has just condemned a Netflix documentary about him that is set to be released TODAY, claiming that it uses “stolen footage that was never authorized for release.”

I have to be honest - that only makes me want to watch it more!

Sean Combs: The Reckoning is produced by 50 Cent.