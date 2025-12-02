Is Luke Combs Having A Girl? New Song Alert!

Luke Combs has a song coming out on Friday called “Giving Her Away,” and it sounds like we can expect a real tear-jerker!
Apparently, the song is written like a letter to a bride’s father from the groom’s perspective. We already have a sneak peak at some of the lyrics:
“Fighting back every tear that we both knew
We were gonna cry today
Neither one of us knows what to do
Standing up in front of a crowded room
On a Spring time Saturday afternoon
With both our lives about to change
Man, you brought your baby
I brought a ring and I’m giving her my name
And you’re giving her away”
And I know what you’re thinking - is Luke Combs thinking about “giving her away,” because he and his wife are expecting a GIRL?! And the answer is, not exactly. Apparently, Luke and Nicole are waiting until their baby is born to learn the gender! They currently share 2 boys.
Dolly Parton says that singing her classic/most iconic hits CAN get boring, but there’s one thing that makes it better -the money!
We love Dolly for keepin’ it real! If you want to see her sing some of those hits live, you can check her out in Vegas, at the Colosseum in September 2026.
That’s right! Her canceled residency from this year has been rescheduled!
And speaking of RETURNING TO VEGAS - The 61st Annual ACM Awards will also be returning to Vegas on May 17th (following a 3 year stint in Texas)!
A rep for Sean “Diddy” Combs, has just condemned a Netflix documentary about him that is set to be released TODAY, claiming that it uses “stolen footage that was never authorized for release.”
I have to be honest - that only makes me want to watch it more!
Sean Combs: The Reckoning is produced by 50 Cent.