Is Luke Combs coming to a dive bar near you?

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE: In this image released on March 19, Luke Combs performs onstage during Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Grand Ole Opry at the Ryman Auditorium on March 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Grand Ole Opry)

Can you imagine going to see Luke Combs perform at a bar that holds 300 people, for free? Sure, maybe a decade ago when he was APP State and he wasn’t a household name, but no way he could do that now.

Well, hold my beer, Luke wants to make it happen...

Luke sat down with Willie Geist from Today’s “Sunday Sitdown” at City Winery in Nashville and threw this idea out there:

Luke said, “I dream of doing like an entire tour of just venues I used to play. Like 20-some shows, of just like all the little SEC town bars I can...

“Dream line up, I’ll probably do Brick Street, Oxford, Ohio. South Carolina, just the whole state. Play Tin Roof Columbia a bunch of times. Georgia Theater in Athens or the 40 Watt in Athens.”

Then he said the best part, he said, “Free tickets, just first come, first served.”

No pricing. No presales. Just show up and hope you get in. For reference, the capacity of the Tin Roof is 300 people.

So, the chance of a lifetime for those lucky few, but still a really cool idea for some Luke Combs fans.

You can read more about what Luke had to say about his music, career and tour from Country Chord.