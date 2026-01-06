Is HARDY writing new music for Florida Georgia Line Comeback?

Is it happening?! When it comes to a Florida Georgia Line reunion, all signs point to YES!

Tyler Hubbard seemingly laid some groundwork by trying to make their spit seem less dramatic. He said the breakup was NEVER about personal differences, and was only because Brian wanted to pursue a solo career (after pitching a song to Kenny Chesney). I’m not sure I believe that it was as simple as that, but regardless, I’m happy about the comeback!

Meanwhile, Brian posted a video insinuating that he and Tyler are hanging out again! And check out that comment section - there’s a great one in there from HARDY, asking if he needs to start writing new FGL songs!

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 06: Jelly Roll attends the 14th Annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Jelly Roll told a funny story about the lie he would tell kids about his face tattoos! Apparently, when his daughter Bailee was in kindergarten, her friends would ask about his tattoos.

“When she was in kindergarten it was so funny because all of her little friends would go ‘What is all that stuff on your face?’ Jelly continued, “I would go ‘You won’t believe this, I only draw this on when I come see y’all so y’all are excited about it.’ ... Finally, they were like ‘how do you draw it on the same way every time?’ I said ‘I got the little sticker things now because I been coming so much.’”

2025 Stagecoach Festival - Day 1 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 25: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Zach Bryan performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 25, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

In case you missed it, Zach Bryan got married over the holiday break! He and Samantha Leonard tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in Spain.

More recently, Zach shared that Samantha “went out of her way” to include lace from his late mother’s wedding dress into her own. Zach’s mom Annette passed away in 2016.

“Samantha went out of her way to put my mom’s wedding dress lace on her dress and I cried for a good bit. Meant so much sweetheart, thank you.”