Introducing Brantley Gilbert’s new NA beer

In case you didn’t know, country star Brantley Gilbert has been sober for 14-years, no more drinking for him. That’s impressive, not an easy thing to do, so hats off to you brother.

But what if you don’t drink alcohol, but you still get a taste for a beer while you’re at the beach out fishin’? Well, you can thank Brantley Gilbert for coming out with a new NA beer!

Brantley Gilbert just became an investor and partner in Real American Beer, which is Hulk Hogan’s beer brand. However, Brantley’s first move was helping them to launch a brand-new product called “RAB ZERO.”

It’s a non-alcoholic beer that they’re hoping tastes just like the real thing. Brantley said, “This is for people who want to show up, be part of the moment, and enjoy the same experiences with friends and family while staying true to their lifestyle.”

Here’s a cool part about the launch of the new NA beer...

The new NA beer includes a partnership with the United Service Organizations. According to Business Insider, the company will donate $1 from every case sold to support active-duty service members and their families.